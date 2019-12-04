 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Artificial Sports Turf Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Artificial Sports Turf

global “Artificial Sports Turf Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Artificial Sports Turf Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • The report forecast global Artificial Sports Turf market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Artificial Sports Turf industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Artificial Sports Turf by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Artificial Sports Turf market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Artificial Sports Turf according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Artificial Sports Turf company.4

    Key Companies

  • FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)
  • Tencate Group (Netherlands)
  • Shaw Sports Turf (US)
  • Polytan GmbH (Germany)
  • ACT Global Sports (US)
  • TigerTurf Americas
  • LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. (Italy)
  • SIS Pitches (UK)
  • Edel Grass B.V. (Netherlands)
  • Taishan (China)
  • Nurteks (Turkey)
  • Mondo S.p.A. (Italy)
  • ForestGrass (China)
  • Co Creation Grasss (China)

    Artificial Sports Turf Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • PP Sports Turf
  • PE Sports Turf
  • Nylon Sports Turf
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Football Stadium
  • Hockey Stadium
  • Tennis & Paddle Stadium
  • Multisports Stadium
  • Rugby Stadium
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Artificial Sports Turf Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Artificial Sports Turf Market trends
    • Global Artificial Sports Turf Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Artificial Sports Turf Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Artificial Sports Turf Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Artificial Sports Turf Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Artificial Sports Turf market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 111

