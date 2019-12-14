Global Artificial Turf Industry 2020: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

Global “Artificial Turf Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Artificial Turf Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Artificial Turf industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Artificial Turf market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Artificial Turf market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Artificial Turf market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Poligras

Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)

ArtificialGrass

Polytan

Tarkett Sports BV

ForeverLawn

Global Syn-Turf

Dow Chemical Company

Grass Tex

ForestGrass

Sports Group

Laykold

ActGlobal

Melos

SportGroup Holding

Challenger Industries Inc.

TenCate Grass

WinterGreen Synthetic Grass

FieldTurf

SYNlawn

SIS Pitches

DuPont

SIS Grass

Rekortan

APT

Green Diamond Synthetic Turf

CC Grass

GreenFields

Rhino-Turf

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Public

Private

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Contact Sports

Non-contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report are: United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, … Global Artificial Turf Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Artificial Turf market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019