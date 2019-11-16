Global ASA Resin Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “ASA Resin Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The ASA Resin Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
ASA is a copolymer of SAN and acrylic rubber, and it is a highly functional plastic with excellent weatherability while maintaining most of the advantages of ABS. Thanks to its excellent retention of physical properties and appearances in Household applications for a long time, it is used as a material for automobile exterior, construction and furniture finishing sheet, etc.
According to the different properties, ASA can be divided into general grade, extrusion grade and heat resistant grade. General grade is used most widely and the price is the lowest, in 2016, about 54.21% of the global sale volumes are general grade.
The market concentrate is high and in the world there are mainly Chi Mei Corporation, LG Chem, INEOS Styrolution, SABIC, FCFC, Kumho Petrochemical, JSR Corporation, UMG ABS,Ltd.Â , LOTTE Advanced Materials and NIPPON A&L. Chi Mei Corporation is the biggest company. In 2016, Chi Mei Corporation produced 57484 MT ASA resin, taking 21.46% of the global production.
