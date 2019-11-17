Global Asparagus Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Asparagus is a spring vegetable, a flowering perennial plant species in the genus Asparagus. It was once classified in the lily family, like the related Allium species, onions and garlic, but the Liliaceae have been split and the onion-like plants are now in the family Amaryllidaceous and Asparagus in the Asparagaceae. Sources differ as to the native range of Asparagus officinalis, but generally include most of Europe and western temperate Asia. It is widely cultivated as a vegetable crop.

The consumption is 245 K MT in 2017, Northeast is the largest consumption region and market share is 39.23%, the south is the smallest region and the market share is 18%.

The price has been declining continuously; the average price is about 2124 USD Per MT in 2017. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price. The gross margin is about 17.58% in 2017.

Altar Produce

DanPer

Beta SA

AEI

Agrizar

Limgroup

Sociedad

Walker Plants Asparagus Market by Types

Fresh

Frozen

Preserved Asparagus Market by Applications

Food