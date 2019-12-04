Global Assistive Robotics Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts Report 2019-2025

The Global “Assistive Robotics Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Assistive Robotics Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Assistive Robotics market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14615425

About Assistive Robotics Market:

The assistive robotics market sizeÂ is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 11.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. The increasing incidences of strokes and spinal cord injuries are one of the key factors driving the growth of assistive robotics market. The rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and robotic surgeries is another factor driving market growth.

The Assistive Robotics market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Assistive Robotics.

Top manufacturers/players:

Kinova Robotics (Canada)

Focal Meditech (Netherlands)

Cyberdyne (Japan)

ReWalk Robotics (Israel)

SoftBank Robotics (Japan)

Ekso Bionics (US)

Ubtech Robotics (China)

Barrett Technology (US)

Hyundai (South Korea)

Stryker (US)

Hocoma (Switzerland)

Blue Frog Robotics (France)

DreamFace Technologies (US)

Double Robotics (US)

Fourier Intelligence (China)

CT Asia Robotics (Thailand)

F&P Robotics (Switzerland)

Axosuits (Romania)

Japet Medical Devices (France)

Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong)

Motorika (US)

Rex Bionics (New Zealand)

Intuitive Surgical (US)

Assistive Robotics Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Assistive Robotics Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Assistive Robotics Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Assistive Robotics Market Segment by Types:

Physically Assistive Robots

Socially Assistive Robots

Mixed Assistive Robots

Assistive Robotics Market Segment by Applications:

Elderly Assistance

Companionship

Handicap Assistance

Surgery Assistance

Industrial

Defense

Public Relations

Others (Construction; Space; Agriculture; Education; and Sports and Fitness)

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14615425

Through the statistical analysis, the Assistive Robotics Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Assistive Robotics Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Assistive Robotics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Assistive Robotics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Assistive Robotics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Assistive Robotics Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Assistive Robotics Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Assistive Robotics Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Assistive Robotics Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Assistive Robotics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Assistive Robotics Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Assistive Robotics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Assistive Robotics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Assistive Robotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Assistive Robotics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Assistive Robotics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Assistive Robotics Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Assistive Robotics Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Assistive Robotics Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Assistive Robotics Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Assistive Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Assistive Robotics Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Assistive Robotics Sales by Application

Continued

Purchase This Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14615425

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187

Email: [email protected]

In the end, the Assistive Robotics Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Assistive Robotics Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Assistive Robotics Market covering all important parameters.

Our Other Reports:

Modular Switches Market – Global Analysis by Latest Opportunities, Market Share, Size, Regions, Revenue, Types, Applications & Forecast 2019-2023

GSM Antenna Market Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis, Application and Specification, Cost Analysis, Price and Gross Margin by 2023

Medical Bionic Implants Industry 2019 Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024

Medical Bionic Implants Industry 2019 Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024