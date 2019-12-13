Global Astaxanthin Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Report gives deep analysis of "Astaxanthin Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and Î²-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no âpro-oxidantâ activity.

The report forecast global Astaxanthin market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Astaxanthin by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Astaxanthin market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Astaxanthin according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

4 Key Companies

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Igene Biotechnology

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oil& Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Bettering Biotech

Zhejiang NHU

Astaxanthin Market Segmentation Market by Type

Natural Astaxanthin

Market by Application

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Feed

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]