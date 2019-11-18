Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “AT Automotive Torque Converter Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The AT Automotive Torque Converter Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13909106

An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft.

The classification of AT Torque Converter includes Single-stage Type and Multistage Type, and the proportion of Single-stage Type in 2016 is about 98%.

North America region is the largest supplier of AT Torque Converter, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2016. Japan & Korea is the second largest supplier of AT Torque Converter, enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

EXEDY

Kapec

Aisin

ZF

Yutaka Giken

Schaeffler

Valeo

Allison Transmission

Precision of New Hampton

Aerospace Power

Hongyu AT Automotive Torque Converter Market by Types

Single-stage Type

Multistage Type AT Automotive Torque Converter Market by Applications

4AT

6AT