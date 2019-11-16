 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market 2019: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

Global “At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

The at-home DOA testing market has been categorized into rapid DOA test kits and breath analyzers..

At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • UCP Biosciences Inc.
  • Orient New Life Medical Co. Ltd.
  • Express Diagnostics Intâl Inc.
  • Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.
  • Psychemedics Corporation
  • Confirm BioSciences
  • Phamatech Inc.
  • Home Health (U.K.) Ltd.
  • Quest Products Inc.
  • and many more.

    At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market can be Split into:

  • Test Cups
  • Test Dip Cards
  • Test Strips
  • Others.

    By Applications, the At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market can be Split into:

  • Urine
  • Saliva
  • Hair
  • Others.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide market.
    • To organize and forecast At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in world At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing industry.

    Reasons to buy:

    • Detailed analysis of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market on global and regional level.
    • Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.
    • Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.
    • Historical and upcoming market research in terms of size, share, progression, volume & sales.
    • Key changes and assessment in At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market dynamics & growths.
    • Industry size & share analysis with manufacturing growth and trends.
    • Developing key segments and regions
    • Key business strategies by key market players and their key methods.
    • The research report covers size, share, trends and development analysis of the At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market on global and regional level.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Type and Applications

    2.1.3 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Type and Applications

    2.3.3 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Type and Applications

    2.4.3 At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market by Countries

    5.1 North America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

