Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Top Companies 2019  Regional Segment by Developments, Technology Status, and Forecast to 2025

The at-home DOA testing market has been categorized into rapid DOA test kits and breath analyzers.The market is mainly driven by the increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, growing use of illicit drugs amongst teenagers, and initiatives by government organizations to reduce the level of drug abuse.The global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market was valued at 430 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Major Key Players of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market: