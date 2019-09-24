Global Athleisure Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2023

The "Athleisure Market" 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Athleisure market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

The Athleisure market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Athleisure market is predicted to develop CAGR at 4.56% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The rise and evolution of the athleisure movement will drive the market in the future. The millennial population has increasingly influenced the expansion of the athleisure movement. High fashion brands are embracing athleisure while collaborating with other prominent brands. In addition, many global brands are aligning their market ing strategies around the athleisure movement. As a result, the rising adoption of athleisure wear by millennials and the working population will further boost the athleisure movement market growth in the forthcoming years. Ouranalysts have predicted that the athleisure market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Athleisure:

adidas

lululemon athletica

Nike

Inc.

PUMA SE

Under Armour