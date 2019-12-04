 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

December 4, 2019

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG)

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Atmospheric water generators are useful where pure drinking water is difficult or impossible to obtain, because there is almost always a small amount of water in the air that can be extracted. In addition to atmospheric water production, the Appliance can also be used as a conventional water purifier by connecting it to an external municipal (city) water source.
Lack of ground water resources is one of the key reasons promoting the demand for AWG across GCC countries. These machines are gaining importance in the Middle East at various workplaces such as municipal agencies, banks, hospitals, and schools owing to high purity offered by these systems.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hendrx

  • AT Company
  • Shenzhen FND
  • Aqua Sciences
  • EcoloBlue
  • Island Sky
  • Drinkable Air
  • Dew Point Manufacturing
  • Sky H2O
  • WaterMaker India
  • Planets Water
  • Atlantis Solar
  • Watair
  • Saisons Technocom
  • Konia
  • Air2Water
  • GR8 Water
  • Ambient Water

    Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market by Types

  • Production Volume Rate below 100 Liters per Day
  • Production Volume Rate between 100 and 5000 Liters per Day
  • Production Volume Rate Higher than 5000 Liters per Day

    Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market by Applications

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Government and Army

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

