Global ATV and Side by Side Market 2019 Outlook by Industry Size, Leading Players, Development Status, Source of Power, Estimated CAGR, and Forecast to 2025

Global "ATV & Side by Side Market" report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies.

ATV & Side by Side Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Polaris

Honda

BRP

Kawasaki

Yamaha Motor

John Deere

Kubota

Arctic Cat

HSUN Motor

CFMOTO

Suzuki

KYMCO

About ATV & Side by Side Market: An all-terrain vehicle (ATV), also known as a quad, quad bike, three-wheeler, four-wheeler or quadricycle as defined by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, with a seat that is straddled by the operator, along with handlebars for steering control. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles.For industry structure Analysis, the ATV & Side by Side industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 75.90 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest sales value area in 2017, also the leader in the whole ATV & Side by Side industry. North America occupied 73.33% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe, which accounted for around 17.40% of the global sales market. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, United States was the largest consumption country in the world.Global ATV & Side by Side market size will reach 11300 million US$ by 2025, from 9560 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ATV & Side by Side.

Work

Entertainment ATV & Side by Side Market by Types:

ATV