Global Auto Beauty Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Auto Beauty Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Auto Beauty industry.

Geographically, Auto Beauty Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Auto Beauty including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Auto Beauty Market:

3M

Turtle Wax

SONAX

SOFT99

Tetrosyl

Liqui Moly

Simoniz

Autoglym

Botny

BiaoBang

CHIEF

Rainbow

Auto Magic

Granitize

PIT

Cougar Chemical

P21S

CARTEC

Swissvax

Anfuke

Collinite

Jewelultra

About Auto Beauty: Auto Beauty refers to the various parts of different materials for the automotive maintenance required conditions, using beauty care products and construction technology to care and maintenance for cars. Auto Beauty Industry report begins with a basic Auto Beauty market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Auto Beauty Market Types:

Cleaning & Caring

Polishing & Waxing

Sealing Glaze & Coating

Interior Maintenance

Other Auto Beauty Market Applications:

4S Stores

Auto Beauty Shops

Personal Use

The Auto Beauty industry including waxes, polishes, compounds, paints, cleaners, buffing pads and etc. And it is not concentrated, there are more than hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.

In 2015, amount of Auto Beauty product consumed in 4S Stores took 42%. Auto Beauty Shops took 35% of global Auto Beauty. Personal Purchase took 11%.

Global Auto Beauty is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan. In 2015, USA Auto beauty consumption value took about 26%. Europe China and Japan separately took 40%, 7% and 11% of global Auto Beauty. Asia Pacific is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in car care industry.

The most notable features of Chinese auto beauty market are the average small scale of enterprises, lack of funds and low brand awareness. Blind operations are adopted by domestic auto beauty enterprises. Chinese auto beauty market possesses uneven scales due to low barriers to operation and lack of regulations. Small-scale and low-end stores on roadsides continue to run with low standards.

The worldwide market for Auto Beauty is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 9670 million US$ in 2024, from 7130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.