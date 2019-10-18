Global Auto-Injectors Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Global Auto-Injectors Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Auto-Injectors Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Auto-Injectors industry. Auto-Injectors Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. The site of injection depends on the drug loaded, but it typically is administered into the thigh or the buttocks.

Key Players Analysis: Auto-Injectors market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Mylan

BD

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and many more Scope of Auto-Injectors Report:

Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery.

The global average price of Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price.

The classification of Auto-Injectors includes reusable Auto-Injectors and disposable Auto-Injectors, and the proportion of disposable Auto-Injectors in 2017 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2017 is 56.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region.

Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Auto-Injectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 2590 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Auto-Injectors Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Type, covers:

Disposable Auto-Injectors

Reusable Auto-Injectors Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis