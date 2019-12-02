Global Automated Sortation System Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

"Automated Sortation System Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Automated Sortation System Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Automated Sortation System market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Automated sortation system is a revolution in the mechanical industry. It is designed to sort a number of consumer products such as packaged food & beverages, post & parcels, medicines, textiles, and others, facilitating the timely delivery of the products. It is generally used for small size products and mainly installed in industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare. Automated sortation system reduces the time of operations or simulation of raw materials.

With the increase in demand for small order size by customers and requirement of accurate and efficient shipping system, the demand for automated sortation system has increased. Automated sortation systems are capable of separating products from in-feed conveyor lines to shipping lanes, packing stations and from other areas. Broadly, automated sortation system is categorized into linear sortation system and loop sortation systems.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Automated Sortation System market are Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Vanderlande Industries B.V (the Netherlands), OKURA YUSOKI (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), Interroll, KION Group (Germany), TGW Group (Austria), Siemens AG (Munich), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), BEUMER (Germany), Fives in Intralogistics (U.S.), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Equinox (Netherland), Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd (China), and others.

Global Automated Sortation System Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the automated sortation system market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the automated sortation market based on PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s five forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments, concerning four main geographies and their countries- North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and prospects

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of sourcing type and application

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyze their core competencies, and draw a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments in the automated sortation market

Key Findings

The global automated sortation system market is expected to reach USD ~5,516.15 million by 2022, growing with approximately 4.22% of CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2022.

By Type, Linear Sortation System is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 2,481.88 million by 2022.

By Application, Retail & E-commerce is expected to grow by 5.27% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Geographically, Europe dominated the market in 2016. Asia Pacific will show the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2017 to 2022

Regional and country analysis of global automated sortation system market estimation and forecast

The automated sortation system market by region was led by Europe in 2016 with 32.5% of the market share. Significant presence of automotive and aerospace industry, increasing demand for audio and video entertainment in the region are driving the demand in this region. North America holds second largest market share of 28.8% in 2016. Asia Pacific stands as the third biggest market with a market share of 25.6% and is considered to be the fastest growing region with CAGR 5.28%. The high demand for fast and accurate shipping facilities and growing technological advancements in the warehouse systems are also driving the market in this region.

Target Audience

Technology Investors

OEMs

Government Bodies

Research Firms

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances, and Associations

Business Planners

Countries

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Automated Sortation System Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Automated Sortation System Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Automated Sortation System market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Automated Sortation System market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Automated Sortation System market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Automated Sortation System market

To analyze opportunities in the Automated Sortation System market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Automated Sortation System market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

