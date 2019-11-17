 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Analysis including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR)

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file.

Summary

  • Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user based input or search efforts.
  The report forecast global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  The report offers detailed coverage of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) by geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) company.4

    Key Companies

  • Arcsoft (U.S.)
  • Digimarc Corporation (U.S.)
  • Google (U.S.)
  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
  • Nuance communications (U.S.)
  • ACRCloud (China)
  • Audible Magic Corporation (U.S.)
  • Civolution (U.S.)
  • Enswers (South Korea)
  • Gracenote (U.S.)
  • Mufin GmBH (Germany)
  • Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.)
  • Vobile (U.S.)
  • Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)
  • Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)
  • Clarifai (U.S.)
  • DataScouting (Greece)
  • iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)
  • Viscovery Pte Ltd (Taiwan)
  • VoiceBase (U.S.)

    Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting
  • Digital audio
  • Video & image watermarking
  • Optical character recognition
  • Speech recognition

    Market by Application

  • Media & entertainment
  • Consumer electronics
  • E-commerce
  • Education
  • Automotive
  • IT & telecommunication
  • Healthcare
  • Defense & public safety
  • Avionics
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Study 2020-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 173

