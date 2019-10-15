Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Global “Automatic Content Recognition Market” 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Automatic Content Recognition industry. This report is organized and designed with some methodological assessment of the worldwide Automatic Content Recognition market. Furthermore, it also determines the latest developments in the industry while calculating the progress rate of the Automatic Content Recognition market. The world Automatic Content Recognition market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts..

Automatic Content Recognition Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Arcsoft

Digimarc

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

ACR Cloud

Audible Magic

Civolution (Kantar Media)

Enswers

Gracenote

Mufin

Shazam Entertainment

Vobile

Voiceinteraction

Beatgrid Media and many more. Automatic Content Recognition Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automatic Content Recognition Market can be Split into:

Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

Digital audio

video & image watermarking

Optical character recognition

Speech recognition. By Applications, the Automatic Content Recognition Market can be Split into:

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense & public safety

Avionics