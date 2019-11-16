Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

Global “Automatic Content Recognition market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Automatic Content Recognition market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Automatic Content Recognition basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts..

Automatic Content Recognition Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Arcsoft

Digimarc

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

ACR Cloud

Audible Magic

Civolution (Kantar Media)

Enswers

Gracenote

Mufin

Shazam Entertainment

Vobile

Voiceinteraction

Beatgrid Media and many more. Automatic Content Recognition Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automatic Content Recognition Market can be Split into:

Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

Digital audio

video & image watermarking

Optical character recognition

Speech recognition. By Applications, the Automatic Content Recognition Market can be Split into:

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense & public safety

Avionics