Global Automatic Door Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Automatic Door

GlobalAutomatic Door Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Automatic door is powered open and closed either by electricity, spring, or both while a person or a vehicle passing through it.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ policy and the high sales of Automatic Door in the international market, the current demand for Automatic Door product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and EU, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
Automatic Door is mainly sales by Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Geze and Tormax and these companies occupied about 53.81% market share in 2014.
The United States of America, Germany, Japan and China are major consumption regions in automatic door market. The growth rate of automatic door market is relatively higher in China and other emerging markets than the growth rate in Europe and USA. In terms of production, the situation is showed with the same phenomenon.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Stanley
  • Dorma
  • Assa Abloy
  • Nabtesco
  • Record
  • Boon Edam
  • Horton Automatics
  • Panasonic
  • Geze
  • Tormax
  • ERREKA
  • Portalp
  • Grupsa
  • Dream
  • DSS Automatic Doors
  • ADSF
  • RUBEK
  • Auto Ingress
  • KBB
  • Ningbo Ownic
  • Shanghai PAD
  • Deper
  • Sane Boon
  • Meibisheng
  • DBJR

    Automatic Door Market by Types

  • Sliding Door
  • Revolving Door
  • Swing Door
  • Folding Door
  • Other

    Automatic Door Market by Applications

  • Hospital
  • Airports
  • Retail Store
  • Hotels
  • Office Building
  • Business Center
  • Super Market
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Automatic Door Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Automatic Door Segment by Type

    2.3 Automatic Door Consumption by Type

    2.4 Automatic Door Segment by Application

    2.5 Automatic Door Consumption by Application

    3 Global Automatic Door by Players

    3.1 Global Automatic Door Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Automatic Door Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 178

