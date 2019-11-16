Global Automatic Door Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Automatic Door Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Automatic door is powered open and closed either by electricity, spring, or both while a person or a vehicle passing through it.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ policy and the high sales of Automatic Door in the international market, the current demand for Automatic Door product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and EU, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Automatic Door is mainly sales by Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Geze and Tormax and these companies occupied about 53.81% market share in 2014.

The United States of America, Germany, Japan and China are major consumption regions in automatic door market. The growth rate of automatic door market is relatively higher in China and other emerging markets than the growth rate in Europe and USA. In terms of production, the situation is showed with the same phenomenon.

Stanley

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Nabtesco

Record

Boon Edam

Horton Automatics

Panasonic

Geze

Tormax

ERREKA

Portalp

Grupsa

Dream

DSS Automatic Doors

ADSF

RUBEK

Auto Ingress

KBB

Ningbo Ownic

Shanghai PAD

Deper

Sane Boon

Meibisheng

DBJR Automatic Door Market by Types

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other Automatic Door Market by Applications

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market