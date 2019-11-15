 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automatic Fire Protection System Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Automatic Fire Protection System

GlobalAutomatic Fire Protection System Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Automatic Fire Protection System market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Automatic Fire Protection System Market:

  • Hochiki Corporation
  • Firefly AB
  • UTC
  • GST
  • YaChuan
  • Fike
  • Sterling Safety Systems
  • EMS Security
  • Micropack Engineering Ltd

    About Automatic Fire Protection System Market:

  • Automatic Fire Protection System control and extinguish fires without human intervention. Examples of automatic systems include fire sprinkler system, gaseous fire suppression, and condensed aerosol fire suppression. When fires are extinguished in the early stages loss of life is minimal since 93% of all fire-related deaths occur once the fire has progressed beyond the early stages
  • In 2019, the market size of Automatic Fire Protection System is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Fire Protection System. This report studies the global market size of Automatic Fire Protection System, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Automatic Fire Protection System production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Automatic Fire Protection System Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Hardware
  • Software

    Global Automatic Fire Protection System Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Public
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automatic Fire Protection System in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

