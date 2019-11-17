Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Automatic Irrigation Equipment market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Automatic Irrigation Equipment market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Automatic Irrigation Equipment basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13707183

An automated irrigation system refers to the operation of the system with no or minimum manual intervention beside the surveillance. Almost every system (drip, sprinkler, surface) can be automated with the help of timers, sensors or computers or mechanical appliances..

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Jain Irrigation Systems

Netafim

Rain Bird

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Lindsay

Lawn genie

Mazzei

Nelson Irrigation

Irritrol

Orbit Irrigation Products

and many more. Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market can be Split into:

Flow Meters

Injectors

Valves

Sensors

Controllers. By Applications, the Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market can be Split into:

Agriculture

Commercial