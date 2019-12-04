Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Automatic Irrigation Equipment Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13707183

An automated irrigation system refers to the operation of the system with no or minimum manual intervention beside the surveillance. Almost every system (drip, sprinkler, surface) can be automated with the help of timers, sensors or computers or mechanical appliances..

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Jain Irrigation Systems

Netafim

Rain Bird

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Lindsay

Lawn genie

Mazzei

Nelson Irrigation

Irritrol

Orbit Irrigation Products

and many more. Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market can be Split into:

Flow Meters

Injectors

Valves

Sensors

Controllers. By Applications, the Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market can be Split into:

Agriculture

Commercial