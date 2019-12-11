Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Size Report 2019 -2025: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

Global “Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.
Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR; see also other names below) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.
In this study, the market for the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) consumption divided into five geographic regions. Europe was the largest market for ANPR systems in 2017. The large market in this region can be attributed to the high adoption of intelligent transportation systems for traffic management, tolling management, law/police enforcement, and other applications.
Factors that are driving this market include the infrastructure growth in emerging economies, increasing allocation of funds by various governments on intelligent transport system (ITS), deployment of camera technologies in security and surveillance, and traffic enforcement application, and the growing usage of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles.
The global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market was 640 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2019 and 2025.
