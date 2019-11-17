Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Automatic Transmission (AT) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Automatic Transmission (AT) is an automobile part which can change the automobileâs speed and torque by hydraulic transmission and gear combination; it includes hydraulic torque converter, planetary gear and hydraulic control system.
So far, the automatic transmission (AT) technology is relatively close, the core technology is mastered by some big vehicle company, the price occupies about 10% of the whole vehicle, the imported automatic transmission (AT)âs price is higher than Chinaâs price.The vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) has higher fuel consumption than the vehicles which install manual transmission and the vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) are easier driving than the vehicles which installs manual transmission. So, the automatic transmission (AT) installed proportion is different in different country due to different countriesâ oil price and driving feeling. The US vehicle has about 95% installed proportion, the Japan vehicle has about 90% installed proportion, the EU has about less than 20% installed proportion, the China vehicle has about 45% installed proportion from about 35% to 45%. The automatic transmission (AT) is mainly produced by the above listed company, like Aisin, ZF, Jatco and so on, these companies occupied more than 90% market share in 2014.US and China is the two highest consumption countries in automatic transmission (AT) market, the US can meet its demand, but China canât meet its demand, its automatic transmission (AT) depends on the import and the automatic transmission (AT) produced in China are mainly produced by the joint venture enterprise, Chinas domestic enterprises only occupy about 10% market share. In the future, the proportion of installing automatic transmission (AT) will increase, the Chinas domestic enterprisesâ market share may increase.Although sales of automatic transmission (AT) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automatic transmission (AT) field hastily.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Automatic Transmission (AT) Market by Types
Automatic Transmission (AT) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Table of Content of Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Automatic Transmission (AT) Segment by Type
2.3 Automatic Transmission (AT) Consumption by Type
2.4 Automatic Transmission (AT) Segment by Application
2.5 Automatic Transmission (AT) Consumption by Application
3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) by Players
3.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
No. of Pages: – 166
