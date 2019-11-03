Global Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market 2019 Industry Insights and Major Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The "Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market" report provides detailed information about key market dynamics such as detailed coverage, key trends, opportunities, historical and forecast market information, demand, application details, company shares and detailed information about Automation Solutions in Shale Gas market structure.

This market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Automation Solutions in Shale Gas market, including Automation Solutions in Shale Gas stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Automation Solutions in Shale Gas market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, as well as business researchers can influence the information and statistics offered in the market research report.

About Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market Report: d. The availability of unconventional forms of energy resources like shale gas, tight gas, and oil shale, among others is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market globally. To meet the rising energy demand from countries like India, China, and the US, the oil and gas industry has initiated the exploration of unconventional energy resources, such as shale gas, tight gas, oil shale, and others. According to EIAs World Energy Outlook, the global demand for energy will grow by more than a third by 2035. The forecast also estimates that these countries may account for a 60% increase in global energy consumption. In the recent years, crude oil production in the US has expanded rapidly which is powered by oil extracted from the shale reserves such as Bakken, Permian Basin, and the Eagle Ford reserves. Shale gas production in the US rose from 5 Bcf per day in 2007 to 33 Bcf per day in 2013 at a rate of more than 550%. Therefore, the expansion of shale gas and shale oil exploration demands better infrastructure and improved methods for controlling, monitoring, and real-time sharing, thereby, propelling the growth prospects for the automation solutions market in the shale gas industry.

Top manufacturers/players: ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Adept Technologies, Beckhoff, Bosch Rexroth, CG Automation Solutions USA, EYELITE, GE, Idec, Keyence

Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market Segment by Type:

Distributed controller system (DCS)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable logic controller (PLC)

Manufacturing execution system (MES) Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market Segment by Applications:

Shale Gas