Global Automobile TPMS Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global Automobile TPMS Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Automobile TPMS Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Automobile TPMS industry.

Geographically, Automobile TPMS Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Automobile TPMS including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Automobile TPMS Market Repot:

Schrader (Sensata)

Pacific Industrial

Continental

TRW (ZF)

Lear

Visteon

Denso

Huf HÃ¼lsbeck & FÃ¼rst GmbH & Co

ACDelco

Sate Auto Electronic

Shanghai Baolong Automotive

Shenzhen Hangshen Electronic

Steelmate Co

Nanjing Top Sun Technology

Kysonix Inc

Foryou Corp

Shenzhen Autotech

Dongguan Nannar Electronic Technology

About Automobile TPMS: A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. Automobile TPMS Industry report begins with a basic Automobile TPMS market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Automobile TPMS Market Types:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS Automobile TPMS Market Applications:

Passenger Cars

The main factors driving the demand for automotive TPMS are strict safety norms, increasing health and safety awareness among consumers, technology advancement and high disposable income. Agencies such as New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) are also encouraging manufacturers by awarding safety ratings to cars based on safety performance. Growth in automotive safety systems market such as TPMS is largely driven by strict legislation and norms related to safety. Safety systems such as TPMS is obligatory in developed countries, while legislation in developing countries are creating higher growth opportunities.Although the overall automotive active safety systems market is growing significantly, challenges such as lack of standardization and high prices of TPMS is hindering the growth for TPMS market.Test conducted by one of the leading tire and rubber company have shown that almost 15% under-inflation tires can result an 8% drop in expected tire life and 2.5% decrease in fuel efficiency.

In terms of geography, the global tire pressure monitoring system market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is the largest market for TPMS followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for luxury vehicles in regions like Europe and Asia Pacific, mainly in developing economies such as China and India is driving the TPMS market. Factors such as adoption of safety regulations by government agencies along with an increase in vehicle sales and safety installations per vehicle, are fuelling the demand for automotive TPMS globally.

The worldwide market for Automobile TPMS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.