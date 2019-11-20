 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automobile TPMS Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Automobile TPMS

Global Automobile TPMS Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Automobile TPMS Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Automobile TPMS industry.

Geographically, Automobile TPMS Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Automobile TPMS including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Automobile TPMS Market Repot:

  • Schrader (Sensata)
  • Pacific Industrial
  • Continental
  • TRW (ZF)
  • Lear
  • Visteon
  • Denso
  • Huf HÃ¼lsbeck & FÃ¼rst GmbH & Co
  • ACDelco
  • Sate Auto Electronic
  • Shanghai Baolong Automotive
  • Shenzhen Hangshen Electronic
  • Steelmate Co
  • Nanjing Top Sun Technology
  • Kysonix Inc
  • Foryou Corp
  • Shenzhen Autotech
  • Dongguan Nannar Electronic Technology

  • About Automobile TPMS:

    A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light.

    Automobile TPMS Industry report begins with a basic Automobile TPMS market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Automobile TPMS Market Types:

  • Direct TPMS
  • Indirect TPMS

    Automobile TPMS Market Applications:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Automobile TPMS market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Automobile TPMS?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Automobile TPMS space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Automobile TPMS?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Automobile TPMS market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Automobile TPMS opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Automobile TPMS market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Automobile TPMS market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The main factors driving the demand for automotive TPMS are strict safety norms, increasing health and safety awareness among consumers, technology advancement and high disposable income. Agencies such as New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) are also encouraging manufacturers by awarding safety ratings to cars based on safety performance. Growth in automotive safety systems market such as TPMS is largely driven by strict legislation and norms related to safety. Safety systems such as TPMS is obligatory in developed countries, while legislation in developing countries are creating higher growth opportunities.Although the overall automotive active safety systems market is growing significantly, challenges such as lack of standardization and high prices of TPMS is hindering the growth for TPMS market.Test conducted by one of the leading tire and rubber company have shown that almost 15% under-inflation tires can result an 8% drop in expected tire life and 2.5% decrease in fuel efficiency.
  • In terms of geography, the global tire pressure monitoring system market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is the largest market for TPMS followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for luxury vehicles in regions like Europe and Asia Pacific, mainly in developing economies such as China and India is driving the TPMS market. Factors such as adoption of safety regulations by government agencies along with an increase in vehicle sales and safety installations per vehicle, are fuelling the demand for automotive TPMS globally.
  • The worldwide market for Automobile TPMS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automobile TPMS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Automobile TPMS Market major leading market players in Automobile TPMS industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Automobile TPMS Industry report also includes Automobile TPMS Upstream raw materials and Automobile TPMS downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Automobile TPMS Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automobile TPMS by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Automobile TPMS Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automobile TPMS Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automobile TPMS Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automobile TPMS Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automobile TPMS Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automobile TPMS Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automobile TPMS Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automobile TPMS Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

