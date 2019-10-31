Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

About Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Report: Automotive aerodynamic systems were increasingly used in racing to lower the drag and raise downforce to offer better efficiency. This technology was also adopted in the production vehicles that assisted in raising the fuel efficiency and lower emissions levels. Active grille shutter provides increased assistance in cutting off extra weight. The active grille shutter is manufactured from lightweight materials, such as low-weight reinforced thermoplastics (LWRT) resulting in reduction of around 20% in weight and an improvement in the aerodynamic performance of about 30%. Moreover, the active grille shutter operations such as opening and closing is controlled according to the instructions sent from the engine ECU system.

Top manufacturers/players: Valeo, Magna, Rochling, Brose, Johnson Electric, SRG Global, Mirror Controls international, Sonceboz

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Segment by Type:

Polyester

Polypropylene (PP)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Other Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Cars