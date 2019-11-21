Global Automotive Active Safety Market 2019 – Overview with Industry Data, Business Plans and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2025

The Global “Automotive Active Safety Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Automotive Active Safety market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Automotive Active Safety Market:

Automotive active safety refers to safety systems that are active or present in a vehicle to reduce or prevent the chances of an accident. These active safety systems may range from ABS (anti-lock braking system) and brake assist to ESC (electronic stability control) and NVS (night vision systems). Most of these active safety systems are often classified as ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

The global Automotive Active Safety market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Active Safety volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Active Safety market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Automotive Active Safety Market Are:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Technologies*

ZF Friedrichshafen

Autoliv

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

DENSO

Magna International

FLIR Systems

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Automotive Active Safety:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Automotive Active Safety Market Report Segment by Types:

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Automotive Active Safety Market Report Segmented by Application:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

