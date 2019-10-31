Global Automotive Active Safety System Market 2019 Industry Insights and Major Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The "Automotive Active Safety System Market" report provides detailed information about key market dynamics such as detailed coverage, key trends, opportunities, historical and forecast market information, demand, application details, company shares and detailed information about Automotive Active Safety System market structure.

This market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Automotive Active Safety System market, including Automotive Active Safety System stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Automotive Active Safety System market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, as well as business researchers can influence the information and statistics offered in the market research report.

About Automotive Active Safety System Market Report: Safety of both, driver and passengers is one of the most important concern while travelling. Automotive safety is the procedure of designing and construction of the safety systems of the vehicle, as per the standards and regulation prescribed by the government agencies and transport authorities of the across the world. The main aim of the automotive safety systems is to avoid accidents and minimize the occurrence and impact of the accidents. Present day vehicles are equipped with both passive and active safety systems to protect both passengers and driver from sudden jerk or accidents.

Top manufacturers/players: Bosch, Continental, Delphi Technologies*, ZF Friedrichshafen, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Valeo, DENSO, Magna International, FLIR Systems, Infineon Technologies

Automotive Active Safety System Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Automotive Active Safety System Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Automotive Active Safety System Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Automotive Active Safety System Market Segment by Type:

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Night Vision System (NVS) Automotive Active Safety System Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles