Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

This report studies the Automotive Air Intake Manifold market. Automotive air intake manifold is a very crucial element in the efficient working of the engine in a vehicle. The air intake manifold is a passage system that allows the fuel and air to pass though and from the carburetor and the engine valves. If a car is like your body, then the air intake manifold is its lungs. The air intake manifold is a series of tubes that distributes the air coming into the engine evenly to each of the cylinders, so that the right amount of air can mix with the right amount of gas.The engines âLâ head is attached to the blocks side and the âIâ head to the cylinder head. The air intake manifold that is designed for high performance creates a high amount of vacuum. This vacuum helps to draw in fuel from the carburetor. In turn makes the flow of air and fuel more efficient.

Mahle

MANN+HUMMEL

Sogefi

Aisin Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Keihin

Toyota Boshoku

Novares

SMG

Roechling

Aisan Industry

Atlas

Mikuni

Inzi

BOYI

Plastic Manifold

Metal Manifold Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

The global average price of Automotive Air Intake Manifold is in the decreasing trend, from 24.7 USD/Unit in 2012 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Air Intake Manifold includes Plastic Manifold and Metal Manifold. The proportion of Plastic Manifold in 2016 is about 74.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Air Intake Manifold, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Air Intake Manifold, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Automotive Air Intake Manifold is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 2540 million US$ in 2024, from 2320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.