Global Automotive Airbag Control Unit (ACU) Market 2019  Overview with Industry Data, Business Plans and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2025

About Automotive Airbag Control Unit (ACU) Market:

The airbag control unit determines whether to inflate the airbags and the best deployment time according to the magnitude and the type of the collision of an accident, and self-examines in real time to inform the driver of the condition of the system.

An airbag is a vehicle occupant restraint system using a bag designed to inflate extremely rapidly then quickly deflate during a collision.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Continental

AUTOLIV

ZF

Hella

Bosch

Hyundai Mobis

Renesas Electronics

DENSO

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Automotive Airbag Control Unit (ACU) Market by Types:

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Front Side Airbag

Rear Side Airbag

Center Airbag

Knee Airbag

Automotive Airbag Control Unit (ACU) Market by Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

