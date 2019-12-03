Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

Report gives deep analysis of "Automotive Antenna Module Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

Automotive Antenna Module is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.

The report forecast global Automotive Antenna Module market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automotive Antenna Module by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Automotive Antenna Module market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Automotive Antenna Module according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

4 Key Companies

Kathrein

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

Suzhong

Ace Tech

Fiamm

Tuko

Inzi Controls

Shenglu

Riof

Shien

Tianye Automotive Antenna Module Market Segmentation Market by Type

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Others Market by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]