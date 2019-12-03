 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Report gives deep analysis of "Automotive Antenna Module Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

  • Automotive Antenna Module is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.
  • The report forecast global Automotive Antenna Module market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Automotive Antenna Module industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automotive Antenna Module by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Automotive Antenna Module market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Automotive Antenna Module according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Automotive Antenna Module company.

    Key Companies

  • Kathrein
  • Laird
  • Harada
  • Yokowa
  • Northeast Industries
  • Hirschmann
  • Suzhong
  • Ace Tech
  • Fiamm
  • Tuko
  • Inzi Controls
  • Shenglu
  • Riof
  • Shien
  • Tianye

    Automotive Antenna Module Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Fin Type
  • Rod Type
  • Screen Type
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Automotive Antenna Module market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Study 2019-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Automotive Antenna Module Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

