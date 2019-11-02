Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Automotive Antenna Module Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Automotive Antenna Module is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.
The classification of Automotive Antenna Module includes Fin Type, Rod Type, Screen Type and Others Type. The proportion of Fin Type in 2017 is about 32%, and the proportion of Fin Type is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017.
Automotive Antenna Module is application in Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle. The most of Automotive Antenna Module is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the market share in 2017 is about 86%.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.24% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.95% in 2017.
Market competition is intense. Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Northeast Industries, Kathrein, Hirschmann, Suzhong etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Automotive Antenna Module industry will be more and more popular in the future.
Table of Content of Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Automotive Antenna Module Segment by Type
2.3 Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Type
2.4 Automotive Antenna Module Segment by Application
2.5 Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Application
3 Global Automotive Antenna Module by Players
3.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Automotive Antenna Module Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
