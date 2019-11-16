Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market 2019 Report Leading Countries with Size and Share, Growth Rate, Market Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2025

Global “Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Automotive Battery Thermal Management System industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market:

Mahle

Valeo

Bosch

Hana System

Dana

Gentherm

Continental

VOSSÂ Automotive

CapTherm System

Know About Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market:

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%.Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size will reach 9050 million US$ by 2025, from 500 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 51.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market by Applications:

PHEV

EV Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market by Types:

LiquidÂ Cooling

AirÂ Cooling