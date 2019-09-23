Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Research Report 2024 – Detailed Strategic Insights and Assessment

The research entitled Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Report 2019 is an in-depth assessment of current state of industry and estimates forecast based on actual facts and figures. The Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market report provides analysis based on segmentations, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. The data (tables, figures, statistics, numbers) about the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, yearly reports of the enterprises, journals, and others and were tested and validated by the expert`s.

Batteries are the power source for electric vehicles. The performance or output of batteries varies according to the surrounding temperature, such that their performance is affected by excessive temperature; therefore, maintaining an adequate temperature for the batteries is essential in order to achieve proper functioning and efficiency of the battery cells. Hybrid electric vehicles have different levels of blending, such as different levels of fuel mixture, and based on the blending level and capacity of electric vehicles, number of cells, battery size, and type varies, accordingly. The performance and life of the battery system of electric vehicles is affected by the surrounding temperature. Thus, battery thermal management systems are generally integrated with battery cells. The battery thermal management system maintains the battery temperature, at which the battery output is optimum.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market by Top Manufacturers:

Grayson, Hanon Systems Inc., CapTherm Systems Inc., VOSS Automotive GmbH, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, GENTHERM, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Valeo, Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Chem Ltd., SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., MAHLE GmbH

By System Type

Active, Passive

By Technology

PCM, Liquid Cooling and Heating, Air Cooling and Heating

By Battery Capacity

12V, 14V, 24V, 48V and Above

By Battery Type

Solid State, Conventional

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Regional Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

