Global Automotive Body Welded Assembly Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global "Automotive Body Welded Assembly Market"2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure.

Automotive Body Welded Assembly is the part that composes the framework of the automobile and their role is to support the driving performance and the collision safety.

First, as for the automotive body welded assembly industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 15 manufacturers occupied 49% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Hormann, Yokoyama, KTH Parts Industries, Orchid International and Futaba which are close to 28.47 per cent totally in 2015. The Hormann, which has 10.44% market share in 2015, is the leader in the automotive body welded assembly industry. The manufacturers following Bridgestone are Yokoyama and KTH Parts Industries, which respectively has 8.22% and3.50% market share in 2015. Second, Asia is the largest production and consumption region for automotive body welded assembly. China production about 23.85% and consumption about 24.07% in 2015, Asia production about 25.37% and consumption about 25.03% in 2015.Third, the downstream industries of automotive body welded assembly products are Automobile OE industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China automotive market, the consumption increase of automotive body welded assembly will be bright.Finally, we believe automotive body welded assembly industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development automobile industry we tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.

