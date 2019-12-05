Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Global “Automotive Bushing Technologies Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market. The Automotive Bushing Technologies Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Automotive Bushing Technologies Market: 

Bushings are small components that are typically made of rubber or polyurethane material and act as isolators to the noise and vibrations that are transmitted by the solid metal suspension parts. These bushings enable reduction in the vibrations and noise and thereby ensure a smooth & comfortable ride for the passengers. Functions of bushing include vibration isolation, provide cushioning and also reduce the friction between solid metal parts in the vehicle.Typically, bushings are applied inside a car wherever there are metal joints and mounts are needed. Alternator bushings, control arm bushings, shock absorber mountings, sway bar links, transmission shifters, motor mounts and sub-frame mounts are some of the most commonly used bushings in passenger cars.The global Automotive Bushing Technologies market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Bushing Technologies Market:

  • BOGE Rubbers & Plastics
  • Continental
  • Cooper-Standard
  • Federal-Mogul
  • Hyundai
  • Nolathane
  • Paulstra SNC
  • SumiRiko AVS
  • Tenneco
  • Vibracoustic GmbH

    Regions covered in the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Automotive Bushing Technologies Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Automotive Bushing Technologies Market by Types:

  • Damper Bushings
  • Bumstops
  • Top Mounts
  • Suspension Arm Bushings
  • PT Mounts
  • Others

