Global Automotive Camera Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Automotive Camera

Automotive Camera Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Automotive camera is to help the person monitoring vehicles and interior surroundings of automotive electronic equipment. It includes the driving recorder, ADAS, whole vehicle monitoring (internal and external), parking assist, ACC, etc.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ policy and the high production of Automotive Camera etc. in the international market, the current demand for Automotive Camera product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
Europe, North America and especially China are major consumption regions in Camera Module production market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bosch

  • ZF (TRW)
  • Continental
  • Autoliv
  • Magna Electronics Holly
  • Mcnex
  • Panasonic
  • Aisin
  • Delphi
  • Valeo
  • Sekonix
  • SMK Electronics
  • Hella
  • AEi Boston
  • 3hvision
  • LG
  • Pioneer Electronics
  • Leopold Kostal GmbH
  • Candid
  • Steelmate Co
  • Truly Semiconductors
  • Foryou Group
  • Whetron

    Automotive Camera Market by Types

  • In-Vehicle Camera
  • Side View Camera
  • Rear View Camera
  • AVMS Camera
  • Driving Recorder
  • Other

    Automotive Camera Market by Applications

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Camera Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Automotive Camera Segment by Type

    2.3 Automotive Camera Consumption by Type

    2.4 Automotive Camera Segment by Application

    2.5 Automotive Camera Consumption by Application

    3 Global Automotive Camera by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Camera Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Automotive Camera Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Automotive Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Automotive Camera by Regions

    4.1 Automotive Camera by Regions

    4.2 Americas Automotive Camera Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Automotive Camera Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Automotive Camera Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Camera Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Automotive Camera Distributors

    10.3 Automotive Camera Customer

    11 Global Automotive Camera Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Automotive Camera Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Automotive Camera Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Automotive Camera Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Automotive Camera Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Automotive Camera Product Offered

    12.3 Automotive Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

