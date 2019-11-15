Global Automotive Catalytic Converters Market 2019-2025: Sales Volume by Market Size, Price, Operating Cost, Operating Profits, Revenue, and Profit Margin of Market

Global “Automotive Catalytic Converters Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Automotive Catalytic Converters market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Automotive Catalytic Converters industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Catalytic Converters Market:

Faurecia

Sango

Eberspacher

Katcon

Tenneco

Boysen

Benteler

Sejong

Calsonic Kansei

Bosal

Yutaka

Magneti Marelli

Weifu Lida

Chongqing Hiter

Futaba

Liuzhou Lihe

Brillient Tiger

Tianjin Catarc

An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions.The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-wayÂ converter, two-wayÂ converter and other type, and the proportion of three-wayÂ converter in 2015 is about 83%.Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passengerÂ vehicle and commercialÂ vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passengerÂ vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.Global Automotive Catalytic Converters market size will reach 18500 million US$ by 2025, from 15100 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Catalytic Converters.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Automotive Catalytic Converters Market by Types:

Two-Way Converters

Three-Way Converters