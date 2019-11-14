Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Automotive Charge Air Cooler market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Automotive Charge Air Cooler basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Hot air entering engine can create a higher combustion temperature, which creates a greater nitrogen oxide formation and increases thermal load on the engine and related components. Charge air cooler act as a cooling interface, which transforms hot air coming from a turbocharger or a supercharger to cool air entering combustion engine. CACs also contribute towards a reduction in turbo lag and an improvement in engine volumetric efficiency with lower engine displacement..

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Dana Incorporated

Hanon Systems

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

T.RAD Co.

Ltd.

Modine Manufacturing Company

Valeo Group

Rochling Group and many more. Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market can be Split into:

Air-Cooled Charge Air Cooler

Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler. By Applications, the Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market can be Split into:

Passenger Car