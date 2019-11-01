Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

About Automotive Chassis Systems Market:

Automotive chassis system refers to the inner frame of a vehicle. Nowadays, consumers prefer aerodynamic and ductile automotive chassis systems. Aerodynamic chassis systems increase fuel efficiency of vehicles and have superior quality designing. Advanced features in chassis systems such as automatic fault detection alert drivers regarding any kind of malfunction in the system.

Rise in demand of the chassis systems with increase in sales of automobiles worldwide, rise in infrastructure facility, overall development of automobile industry, and change in the consumer preference led by product innovation are the main factors that drive the market. Researching for new technologies for chassis manufacturing capability improvement and no demand for standardization of the system, which makes way for new entrants to enter the market without much R&D investment, are expected to provide opportunities for market growth. However, extensive expenditure by the companies on R&D of the new chassis system restrains growth.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Chassis Systems is 78400 million US$ and it will reach 111800 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Chassis Systems. This report studies the global market size of Automotive Chassis Systems, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Chassis Systems production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

American Axle & Manufacturing

Magna International Inc.

Benteler International AG

ZF Friedrichafen

Aisin Seiki Co.

Schaeffler AG

Hyundai Mobis

Gestamp Automocion SA In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Automotive Chassis Systems: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Automotive Chassis Systems Market Report Segment by Types:

Suspension ball joints

Cross-axis joints

Tie-rods

Stabilizer Links

Control arms

Knuckles and Hubs Automotive Chassis Systems Market Report Segmented by Application:

Cars

LCVs

ICVs

HCVs

Off Road Vehicle

Construction Equipment Vehicles

Defense Vehicles