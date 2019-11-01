 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Automotive

Global “Automotive Chassis Systems Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Automotive Chassis Systems market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Automotive Chassis Systems Market:

  • Automotive chassis system refers to the inner frame of a vehicle. Nowadays, consumers prefer aerodynamic and ductile automotive chassis systems. Aerodynamic chassis systems increase fuel efficiency of vehicles and have superior quality designing. Advanced features in chassis systems such as automatic fault detection alert drivers regarding any kind of malfunction in the system.
  • Rise in demand of the chassis systems with increase in sales of automobiles worldwide, rise in infrastructure facility, overall development of automobile industry, and change in the consumer preference led by product innovation are the main factors that drive the market. Researching for new technologies for chassis manufacturing capability improvement and no demand for standardization of the system, which makes way for new entrants to enter the market without much R&D investment, are expected to provide opportunities for market growth. However, extensive expenditure by the companies on R&D of the new chassis system restrains growth.
  • In 2019, the market size of Automotive Chassis Systems is 78400 million US$ and it will reach 111800 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Chassis Systems. This report studies the global market size of Automotive Chassis Systems, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Automotive Chassis Systems production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Continental AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • American Axle & Manufacturing
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Benteler International AG
  • ZF Friedrichafen
  • Aisin Seiki Co.
  • Schaeffler AG
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Gestamp Automocion SA

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Automotive Chassis Systems:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Automotive Chassis Systems Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Suspension ball joints
  • Cross-axis joints
  • Tie-rods
  • Stabilizer Links
  • Control arms
  • Knuckles and Hubs

    Automotive Chassis Systems Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Cars
  • LCVs
  • ICVs
  • HCVs
  • Off Road Vehicle
  • Construction Equipment Vehicles
  • Defense Vehicles
  • Farm Tractors

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Chassis Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

