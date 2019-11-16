Global Automotive Connectors Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Global “Automotive Connectors Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Connectors Market. The Automotive Connectors Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Automotive Connectors Market:

Connectors are critical to todays cars. Without them, it would be nearly impossible to build or service a car. Whenever a bundle of wires passes through or attaches to a component of the car that might have to be removed, there must be a connector there to allow for that removal. A single connector can have more than 100 wires.Advanced Automotive Connectors manufacturers are from developed regions like North America, Europe and Japan. While some of them have built plant in China to meet local market demand.Europe is the largest consumption market with market share over 28%. Followed Europe, North America is the second largest market with share about 23.5%. China manufacturing more than 28 million unit new cars in 2016, but the market size is still in the third place due to the low consumption amount per car.Global Automotive Connectors market size will reach 24100 million US$ by 2025, from 15100 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Connectors.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Connectors Market:

TE Connectivity

Yazaki

Delphi

Amphenol

Molex

Sumitomo

JAE

KET

JST

Rosenberger

LUXSHARE

AVIC Jonhon

Regions covered in the Automotive Connectors Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

CCE

Powertrain

Safety & Security

Body Wiring & Power Distribution

Others Automotive Connectors Market by Types:

Wire to Wire Connector

Wire to Board Connector