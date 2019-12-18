Global Automotive Control Arm Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Automotive Control Arm Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Control arm is a piece of a vehicles suspension, it is a hinged suspension link between the chassis and the suspension upright or hub that carries the wheel. A vehicles suspension is a complexity of geometry and leverage. The front suspensions in most vehicles manufactured today not only steer the vehicle, but also drive the vehicle. Front-wheel drive designs rely on a control arm to counteract the engines torque. By placing an engine torque limiter arm between the engine and the vehicles chassis, the vehicle is able to be easily steered while applying power to the engine. Without this arm, the vehicle would be nearly impossible to steer when a driver applies power to the wheels.

Chinese automotive control arm industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international automotive control arm large manufacture country, in addition to middle and low automotive control arm products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end automotive control arm products, has already had a competitive edge in the international arena.

Stamped Steel Control Arms

Stamped Steel Control Arms

Cast Iron Control Arms

Cast Aluminum Control Arms

Multi-Link Suspension

Multi-Link Suspension

Double Wishbone Suspension