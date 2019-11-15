 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Automotive Die Casting Lubricants

Global “Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • hell
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Sinopec
  • Total
  • Quacker
  • PetroChina
  • Petrobras
  • JX MOE
  • Henkel
  • Chem Trend
  • FUCHS
  • Berkshire
  • Houghton
  • LUKOIL
  • CAM2

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Types:

  • Die Lubricants
  • Plunger Lubricants
  • Other

    Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Applications:

  • Hot Chamber Machines
  • Cold chamber Machines

    Finally, the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Automotive Die Casting Lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between surfaces in automotive metal casting process. It may also have the function of transmitting forces, transporting foreign particles, or heating or cooling the surfaces. The types of automotive die casting lubricant mainly include die lubricants, plunger lubricants and others.
  • The automotive die casting lubricant market is relatively concentrated, the sales revenue of top sixteen manufacturers account about 80% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.
  • Shell is the largest Production manufacturer, its production revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2015.The next is Exxon Mobil and Sinopec.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Die Casting Lubricants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 1920 million US$ in 2024, from 1650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automotive Die Casting Lubricants by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

