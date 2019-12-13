 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Automotive Door Handle Sensors

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Automotive door handle sensors is a sealed module integrating various keyless access functions into a door handle. A keyless vehicle access control system is a fully automated system comprising of an electronic locking feature which secures access to the vehicle electronically and substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This system works on a number of low frequency transmitting antennae placed outside as well as inside the vehicle.
In 2017, the Button Type sales were 137 M units and the market share was 88%, and it will be 325 and 86% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 8% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the Induction Type production was 24 and the market share was 12%, and it will be 53 and 14% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 11% from 2017 to 2025
Of the various regional markets, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa offer promising potential in the global Automotive Door Handles market. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant economic growth due to the boom in automotive industry in various countries such as India and China.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Continental

  • Aisin Seiki
  • Huf-group
  • U-Shin
  • ITW Automotive
  • Hella
  • Omron

  • Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market by Types

  • Button Type
  • Induction Type

    Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market by Applications

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Automotive Door Handle Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Automotive Door Handle Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Automotive Door Handle Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Automotive Door Handle Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Automotive Door Handle Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 130

Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence)  

