Global Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Automotive door handle sensors is a sealed module integrating various keyless access functions into a door handle. A keyless vehicle access control system is a fully automated system comprising of an electronic locking feature which secures access to the vehicle electronically and substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This system works on a number of low frequency transmitting antennae placed outside as well as inside the vehicle.

In 2017, the Button Type sales were 137 M units and the market share was 88%, and it will be 325 and 86% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 8% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the Induction Type production was 24 and the market share was 12%, and it will be 53 and 14% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 11% from 2017 to 2025

Of the various regional markets, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa offer promising potential in the global Automotive Door Handles market. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant economic growth due to the boom in automotive industry in various countries such as India and China.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Continental

Aisin Seiki

Huf-group

U-Shin

ITW Automotive

Hella

Omron

… Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market by Types

Button Type

Induction Type Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market by Applications

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles