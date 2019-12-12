Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.

The global production of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 58 million units, the CAGR is 8%, the Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about 34% market share in 2015, the North America occupies about 19% market share, the JP&KR occupies about 21% market share.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market by Types

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market by Applications

Passenger Vehicle