Global Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market (2019-2023) Current and Future Growth Ratio, Industry Trend, and Market Share

The Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market is predicted to develop CAGR at 8.63% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The automotive industry is undergoing a radical change in the form of electrification of vehicle components. Vehicle manufacturers are replacing mechanical parts with electronic components to increase the vehicles power and fuel efficiency. Similarly, conventional side-view mirrors increase the air drag of the vehicle and negatively affect its fuel efficiency. Replacing these with camera-based side mirrors decreases the vehicles overall air drag and allows the vehicle to consume less fuel. The rise in the number of electronic parts used in the automotive industry will eventually reduce the production cost due to the economies of scale. This will, in turn, reduce the prices of electronic sensors, actuators, and mechanisms used in electric side view mirrors and drive adoption during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the automotive electric side view mirror market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing safety concerns in automotive ecosystem
Most safety measures are focused on drivers as human errors are the primary cause of accidents. Vehicle safety in terms of side-view visibility is evolving as an important focus for customers and vehicle manufacturers. As a result, the dimming mirror emerged in the automotive market. Although the cost of these systems is high, with increasing demand, costs are expected to decrease during the forecast period.
Circuitry issues with electric side view mirrors leading to high replacement and repair costs
Replacement costs associated with automotive technologies have increased with advances in automotive technologies. The maintenance cost of electric side view mirrors is considerably higher than that of conventional side-view mirrors. Despite the benefits of automotive electric side view mirrors, vehicle owners and drivers may prefer to use conventional mirrors owing to reliability concerns. Automotive electric side view mirrors may fail due to functional and operational issues. These issues are a major challenge for the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis:
