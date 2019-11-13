Global Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market (2019-2023) Current and Future Growth Ratio, Industry Trend, and Market Share

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market” report provides detailed analysis and competitive analysis by region and other main information like a manufacturing process, raw material, and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering till the 2023. The Report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets.

The Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market is predicted to develop CAGR at 8.63% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Electric Side View Mirror market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The automotive industry is undergoing a radical change in the form of electrification of vehicle components. Vehicle manufacturers are replacing mechanical parts with electronic components to increase the vehicles power and fuel efficiency. Similarly, conventional side-view mirrors increase the air drag of the vehicle and negatively affect its fuel efficiency. Replacing these with camera-based side mirrors decreases the vehicles overall air drag and allows the vehicle to consume less fuel. The rise in the number of electronic parts used in the automotive industry will eventually reduce the production cost due to the economies of scale. This will, in turn, reduce the prices of electronic sensors, actuators, and mechanisms used in electric side view mirrors and drive adoption during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the automotive electric side view mirror market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Electric Side View Mirror:

Ficosa Internacional SA

Magna International Inc.

Mitsuba Corp.

Motherson Sumi Systems Limited