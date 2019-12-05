 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Automotive Emission Analyzer

Automotive emission analyzer is a device that measures gas emissions of both diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Emission analyzer detects and displays the level of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and nitrous oxides for gasoline fueled vehicles. In case of diesel fueled vehicles the analyzer displays the opacity measurement.
As the development of automobile industry, automobile exhaust has been one of the most important problems in the world, especially in largest automobile producing countries such as China and Japan.
Developed countries in Europe and North America pay more and more attention to environment protection, and automotive emission analyzers play a necessary role to measure the exhaust pollutants. Although they are not the major automobile producing countries, the demand for automobile emission analyzer is also large and clear.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Automotive Emission Analyzer Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

HORIBA

  • AVL
  • BOSCH
  • SENSORS
  • Motorscan
  • Fuji Eletric
  • Kane
  • MRU Instrument
  • ECOM
  • EMS Emission System
  • Nanhua
  • Foshan Analytical
  • Mingquan
  • Tianjin Shengwei
  • Cubic Optoelectronic

    Automotive Emission Analyzer Market by Types

  • Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Analyzers
  • Flame Ionization Detector (FID)
  • Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA)
  • Constant Volume Sampler (CVS)
  • Other Type

    Automotive Emission Analyzer Market by Applications

  • Automobile & Component Manufactures
  • Automobile Service Factory
  • Government Agency
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Automotive Emission Analyzer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Automotive Emission Analyzer market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Automotive Emission Analyzer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Automotive Emission Analyzer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Automotive Emission Analyzer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

