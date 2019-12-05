Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Automotive emission analyzer is a device that measures gas emissions of both diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Emission analyzer detects and displays the level of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and nitrous oxides for gasoline fueled vehicles. In case of diesel fueled vehicles the analyzer displays the opacity measurement.

As the development of automobile industry, automobile exhaust has been one of the most important problems in the world, especially in largest automobile producing countries such as China and Japan.

Developed countries in Europe and North America pay more and more attention to environment protection, and automotive emission analyzers play a necessary role to measure the exhaust pollutants. Although they are not the major automobile producing countries, the demand for automobile emission analyzer is also large and clear.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

HORIBA

AVL

BOSCH

SENSORS

Motorscan

Fuji Eletric

Kane

MRU Instrument

ECOM

EMS Emission System

Nanhua

Foshan Analytical

Mingquan

Tianjin Shengwei

Cubic Optoelectronic Automotive Emission Analyzer Market by Types

Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Analyzers

Flame Ionization Detector (FID)

Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA)

Constant Volume Sampler (CVS)

Other Type Automotive Emission Analyzer Market by Applications

Automobile & Component Manufactures

Automobile Service Factory

Government Agency