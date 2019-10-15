Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Size 2019- Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024

The world Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market provides a significant platform for several companies, organizations, and players established across the different regions of the world.

Vehicles create the energy while executing various functions. The energy generated by the vehicles can be used for providing additional power to the engine and other vehicle parts. The vehicle converts 25-30% of its fuel energy to move the vehicle, and the rest of the energy is wasted through the radiator and engine exhaust. To convert the heat extracted from hot exhaust gases into electrical power, exhaust energy recovery system is used. .

Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Faurecia

Gentherm

Panasonic

Ricardo

Robert Bosch

Tenneco

Torotrak

ZF TRW and many more. Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market can be Split into:

Automotive Regenerative Braking System

Automotive Waste Heat Recovery System

Kinetic Energy Recovery System. By Applications, the Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market can be Split into:

Passenger Vehicle