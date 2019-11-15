Global Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the "Automotive Exhaust System Market" industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Automotive Exhaust System is usually tubing used to guide reaction exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion inside an engine. The entire system conveys burnt gases from the engine and includes one or more exhaust pipes, depending on the overall system design.

Automotive exhaust system is usually tubing used to guide reaction exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion inside an engine. The types of automotive exhaust system mainly include single exhaust system and dual exhaust system.The automotive exhaust system industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top eighteen manufacturers account about 55% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China and Europe. The transnational companies, like Faurecia and Tenneco, are the leading manufactures in the World. China is the largest consumer of automotive exhaust system in 2015, its consumption of automotive exhaust system is about 25 million units; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 27%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of automotive exhaust system in the Asia region. The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lies in that the automotive exhaust system manufactures build factories in the worldwide.

Faurecia

Tenneco

Eberspacher

Boysen

Sango

HITER

Yutaka Giken

Calsonic Kansei

Magneti Marelli

Benteler

Sejong Industrial

Katcon

Futaba

Wanxiang

Bosal

Harbin Airui

Dinex

Catar Automotive Exhaust System Market by Types

Single Exhaust System

Dual Exhaust System Automotive Exhaust System Market by Applications

Diesel vehicle